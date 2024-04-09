Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,281. The firm has a market cap of $362.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

