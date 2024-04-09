Bridgeworth LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,066. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

