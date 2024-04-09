Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 131,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,142. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.