Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.88. The stock had a trading volume of 788,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $208.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

