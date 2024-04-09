Bridgeworth LLC Sells 132 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

JKHY stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.71. 126,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,972. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $161.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

