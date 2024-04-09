Bridgeworth LLC Sells 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.36. 818,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,479. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.71. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

