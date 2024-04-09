Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

