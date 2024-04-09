Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $30.73

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.