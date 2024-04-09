Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $30.73

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.
CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
CNP stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
