Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $52.50

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,419,000 after purchasing an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

GLPI stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.75%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.