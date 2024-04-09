Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $9.13

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

