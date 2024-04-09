Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $51.43

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,460,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

