Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

WDC stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.