Brown Financial Advisory Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Financial Advisory cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.04. The stock had a trading volume of 483,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.