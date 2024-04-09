Brown Financial Advisory Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 2,133,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,011. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
