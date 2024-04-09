BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Investors L. P. Gould Buys 12,299 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $207,238.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,644,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,411,981.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 21,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,612. The company has a market cap of $328.87 million, a P/E ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.