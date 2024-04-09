BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 4,008 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Infosys were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after buying an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $158,356,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

