BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pentair were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

