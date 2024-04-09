BSW Wealth Partners Takes $214,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 878 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after buying an additional 408,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.