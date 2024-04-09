Busey Bank Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Busey Bank cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $257.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

