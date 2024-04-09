Busey Bank Has $437,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Busey Bank decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crane by 76.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 63.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,540,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

