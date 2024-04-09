Busey Bank Has $482,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Bank cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

COF opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

