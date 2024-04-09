Busey Bank Has $572,000 Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank owned about 0.39% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $765.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

(Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.