Busey Bank Has $572,000 Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank owned about 0.39% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $765.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.80.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
