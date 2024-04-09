Busey Bank Has $765,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Bank raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

