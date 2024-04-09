Busey Bank Makes New $462,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NVO opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $572.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

