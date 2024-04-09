Busey Bank Purchases Shares of 1,600 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Busey Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $244.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.
View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.