Busey Bank Sells 1,386 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

RY stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $103.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

