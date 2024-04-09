Busey Bank Sells 1,522 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

