Busey Bank Sells 1,522 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 643,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 342,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,168,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $265.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

