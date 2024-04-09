Busey Bank Sells 1,965 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NEE stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

