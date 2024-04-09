Busey Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Busey Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

