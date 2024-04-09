Busey Bank Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Busey Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

