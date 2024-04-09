Busey Bank Sells 84 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Busey Bank reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $287.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.14. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

