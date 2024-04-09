Busey Bank Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Bank lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 265.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12,475.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,268,000 after buying an additional 1,619,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

