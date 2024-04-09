Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $627.80.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $400.91 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $388.69 and a 1-year high of $768.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.10 and its 200-day moving average is $529.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.