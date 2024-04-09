Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $18.70

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $19.24. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 23,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,588,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

