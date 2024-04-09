Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
