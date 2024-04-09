Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading Down 4.2%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.40. 123,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 250,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.30 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 115.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

