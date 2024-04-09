Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,391 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Caesars Entertainment worth $67,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,029.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 486,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

