Caledonia Investments PLC Has $56.34 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caledonia Investments PLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 7.6% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,316. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

