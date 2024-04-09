Caledonia Investments PLC Has $88.44 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 11.9% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.48. 3,577,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

