Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a PE ratio of 363.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

