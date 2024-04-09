California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target Cut to $23.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $23.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

California BanCorp Price Performance

CALB opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at California BanCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

In other news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $63,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $495,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 6,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.