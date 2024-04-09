Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90,213 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE remained flat at $35.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.