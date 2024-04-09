Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

