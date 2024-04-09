Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.73.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 836,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,191. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$110.35. The stock has a market cap of C$117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$89.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. Insiders sold 331,663 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

