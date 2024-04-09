Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$47,728.69 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.95. 86,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,424. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.94. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$22.96 and a 12-month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5491699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWB. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

