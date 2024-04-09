Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 260,310 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 170,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140,753 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

