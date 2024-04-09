CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

