Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.23 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion and approximately $503.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.36 or 0.05073367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00068177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,606,434,361 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

