CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 74,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 922,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

CareDx Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareDx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

