CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 74,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 922,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
CareDx Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.42.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
